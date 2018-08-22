Thirty-five-year Coos Bay Police veteran Sgt. Robert Lounsbury was recognized by the city for his service at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, after recently retiring from the force.
“I had an amazing career, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I have lots of great memories from working here,” Lounsbury said.
Lounsbury started his career with Coos Bay Police in 1983, as an Explorer with the Coos Bay Explorer Post. After six years as an Explorer, Lounsbury became a reserve officer for the department.
“Those two positions are completely volunteer time, no pay. Just a tremendous amount of time, hours, and effort,” Capt. Chris Chapanar said.
In 1990, Lounsbury was hired on as a full time police office with CBPD. While he was with the department, Lounsbury worked as a field training officer, a D.A.R.E officer, and a school resource officer among other things.
“He was an instrumental trainer in the police department's survival skills, and critical skills. He helped with Emergency Vehicle Operations. Really he just helped prepare new recruits and future officers to become great officers,” Chapanar said.
In 1999, Lounsbury became a sergeant with CBPD, the rank with which he would ultimately finish his career. As a sergeant, he was given the opportunity to lead a platoon.
“This is particularly near and dear to my heart, because when I was a young officer I was actually assigned to Robert’s shift for several years. Sgt. Lounsbury really mentored me and provided a lot of guidance and direction to all of us young officers,” Chapanar said.
According to Chapanar, Lounsbury dedicated much of his time to training younger officers, so that they would have the skills to step into leadership roles when the time comes.
Several of Lounsbury's fellow officers, many of which he trained, attended his recognition ceremony. Hugs were exchanged between Lounsbury, the officers and city staff members in attendance.
In his personal life Lounsbury is very active athlete who participates in various marathons and triathlons. Lounsbury said that he’s not sure exactly what he’s going to do with his time now that he’s retired, but he was certain that he would continue to compete athletically.
“I’m just going to try and get a feel for where life's going to take me, and what new adventures I might have. I’ve been here for so long that I’ve literally spent 70 percent of my life here at the police department. There’s a little bit of an adjustment that’s going to have to take, but I’ll continue to do my triathlons and Iron Mans and look for new adventures,” Lounsbury said.
At the meeting, Coos Bay mayor Joe Benetti presented Lounsbury with a plaque to thank him for his service to the community.
“He’s an outstanding person to work with, and a dedicated friend as well,” Chapanar said.