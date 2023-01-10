Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office conducted enhanced DUII patrols during the holiday season which ran December 15, 2022, through January 1, 2023.

Utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, 3 deputies utilized a total of 25 hours of enhanced DUII patrol time on the roadways at various times during the enforcement period. During the course of the efforts, deputies made 2 DUII arrests; one for DUII-Alcohol and the other DUII-Drugs.



