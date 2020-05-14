NORTH BEND — The Liberty Theatre, Home of Little Theatre on the Bay, will soon have a number of new features as construction work continues.
According to a press release from the LTOB, the multi-phase restoration project is currently in its fourth phase of work, which includes a 2,268-square foot addition on the southwest side of the theatre.
The new space will be used to house a workshop area, a green room and restrooms for the cast and crew.
“Set pieces will be able to be constructed on site, and moved directly to the stage without weather issues or stairs to navigate,” said the press release. “The cast, crew and musicians can also move from the front doors to the backstage area and then right onto the stage all on one level and with no stairs, a blessing for those with mobility issues.”
With a slight delay earlier this spring as building supplies from China did not arrive on time, Jeanne Woods, the restoration chairperson for LTOB, said the team is hoping to make its deadline and have the fourth phase completed by September.
“Phase four has been in the works for about a year and a half,” said Woods. “Right now, they are working on putting up a retaining wall and then they’ll start building the foundation. It’s exciting.”
The theatre contracted construction services from Scott Partney Construction, of North Bend, to build the addition, said Woods. The project cost for phase four is approximately $500,000.
The project was funded using donations from community members, fundraising events and grants from a number of local and state agencies. According to its press release, the theatre has raised more than $1.9 million toward its restoration project.
It’s completed the first three phases of its overall seven phase project, which included a new lobby area, new auditorium seating and other façade and accessibility improvements.
In addition to continuing on its building restoration work, Woods said the theatre’s board has also continued on discussions on ways it can still provide entertainment to community members remotely.
Like so many other businesses, LTOB was forced to close its door to the general public in March as part of the governor’s executive order to stop and slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A production of “Matilda the Musical” was halted this year as restrictions were put into place related to COVID-19 which included inviting fifth-grade students from the North Bend School District to a special performance on April 16, said Woods.
The Rotary Coos Foundation and the Coos Cultural Coalition helped fund the special program and even purchased 175 books, of Matilda by author Roald Dahl, for each student, Woods added.
Due to the show being canceled, Woods said they were still able to hand out the books to all the fifth-graders by including them in their school packets to take home.
According to Woods, the board is working on ways it can continue to offer services and entertainment to the community as well as to keep their audiences connected.
“We’re trying to figure out a way how we can bring productions to the audience,” said Woods. “We’re thinking how we can get online programming to our fans, to our patrons and to our supporters… We have some good things that are happening behind the scenes right now so we’re happy, we’re hopeful.”
