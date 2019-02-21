NORTH BEND — The buzz around town last month was all about Little Theatre on the Bay’s production of Avenue Q and honoring our hometown author and Tony Award winner Jeff Whitty. Over 1,700 people from all over Oregon came to see this show, and the audience responses were overwhelmingly positive. The show was a special fundraising presentation produced by LTOB’s Restoration Committee.
The Liberty Theatre was constructed for another era as a movie palace. But since 1959 it has been the home of Little Theatre on the Bay, and a performing arts center for the entire community. There are a number of spatial limitations that actually impede the range of performances that can be effectively staged at the theatre. Phase IV will address those limitations to ensure the theatre accommodates the widest range of shows, and easy access for those that can’t manage stairs.
Key elements of this phase include a lobby-level accessible green room and set construction area. This means that the cast, crew and band can move on one level from the front doors to the backstage area and then right onto the stage, a necessary solution for those with mobility issues. Another issue that will be addressed is a new heating and cooling (HVAC) system so the air quality will continue to improve in this historic theatre.
Phase IV is a $500,000 project and the committee has already raised two-thirds of the money needed. But they still need the community’s help.
There are a number of “naming opportunities” at the Liberty. You can have your name on a seat, a window, or “cement your legacy” on the new Liberty Walk of Fame at the outside front entryway. Honor yourself, business or family member with their names on a tile-or put your favorite theatrical show on it! Tiles are available at the level of $250 or $500 (or more for larger tiles) depending on placement near the center Liberty logo. The LTOB Restoration Committee urges you to act now, as this campaign has only been extended to early 2019. Contact Jeanne Woods at restoration@thelibertytheatre.org for more information.