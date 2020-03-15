COOS BAY — With the COVID-19 school closures and people worried about interacting with others, some local businesses have stepped up to make sure members of our community have access to food.
Elkhorn Barbeque posted on Facebook that it will be offering a free hot-dog basket for kids, with a limit of one per child Tuesday through Friday.
Kaffe 101 will be offering children ham and cheese sandwiches with chips Monday through Friday. Limit is one per child, and gluten free options are available.
Mean Street Sandwich and Bakery will also begin giving meals out to kids with no purchase necessary between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting March 16.
“The blessing of being in a small town is companies doing something like this. As consumers in our area we have to take care of each other first," said North Bend City Councilor Jessica Engleke.
Wildflour Café and Catering are trying to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 by offering curbside pickup or delivery. Different from the businesses' usual to-go orders, those who request curbside pickup from Wildflour, will have food brought directly to their vehicles. All that’s required is providing the color, make and model of the vehicle when the order is placed.
“I spoke with Wildflour Café, and I think it’s really great that they’re doing curbside pickup,” Engelke said.
Blue Heron Bistro will be extending its to-go order service to allow for curbside pickup. If an order is called in, a server will bring food right out the person who ordered it.
Kozy Kitchen also has announced that it will be offering customers a curbside pickup option.
