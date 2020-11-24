With Oregon returning to a statewide lockdown, many local restaurateurs have been forced to close their doors to the public.
At Darrell’s Devils Food in Coos Bay, Darrell Folck said he was open for business but admitted he was a little concerned.
“It’s scary,” he said. “When the government makes mandates like that, it causes people to panic because they don’t want to be outside. Just being open is a little risky.”
Folck and his wife Shanan run their business as a team. When the shutdowns occurred earlier this year, Folck said he was forced to lay off his employees, making the business a two-person operation. While that was not easy, Folck admitted some good came out of it.
“For us, it was good,” he said. “We learned how to streamline and how to be more efficient. We also gained some more customers.”
Not all local restaurants are following the orders. At Kaffe 101, they are vowing to stay open despite the governor’s orders.
In a post on Facebook, the business wrote:
“After further discussion with our board and close friends and businesses in Coos Bay. We want to inform you that we will remain OPEN for dine in. We have sectioned out 25 chairs with tables with a 6ft distance between them. We have NO tracing of COVID back to our Kaffé. Kaffé 101 is a staple in our community. We provide FREE lunches and FREE WiFi and a SAFE environment for children who are in virtual learning and customers who depend on internet for work. This is critical for locals who have no internet, customers who live out in Allegany or Coos River where their internet is extremely slow.
“We provide a save haven for elderly members of our society that do not have any family. We are their family. Without their daily trip into Kaffé 101, they would fall into a depression which would lead to further mental illness and possibly suicide. We provide a SAFE and accommodating place of worship for anyone and groups alike. We have a sanitation and cleaning protocol in place.
“We are not saying we don’t believe the virus is real. We know it is. Which is why we have these precautions in place already. Our community depends on local businesses and the support we provide. My family and I have worked hard this past year to keep our business open, without any help from the government. We should be able to decide how to operate and run our business.
"What has kept us going is the local community and the smiles we get on a daily basis and the fact that our business provides a sense of security and stability for our community. Enough is enough it’s time to take a stand.”
While some things were good at Darrell’s Devil’s Food, there were challenges. Darrell’s Devils Food opened two years ago as a carry-out only business. Heading into 2020, the Folcks decided to expand and leased the location next door to their business. They used that spot for indoor dining. Just about the time indoor dining would be expected to pick up with warmer weather, COVID restrictions shut down that option. Over the last few months, dine-in customers were trickling back.
“We were just starting to get people back in starting to eat in, and we had to put it on pause,” Shanan said Thursday.
While some local businesses received assistance from the state and federal government during the first freeze, Darrell’s Devils Food was not one of them. Darrell said he applied for and received a grant from the state but has not received the money yet.
“We really didn’t get much help the last time,” he said.
While Darrell always knew he would one day open a restaurant, he became known in the Coos Bay area because of his work as a chef at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
At the restaurant, a table blocks the front door to keep customers outside. Shanan greets customers when they come to the door, takes their orders and delivers food when it is ready. Darrell said they had to be creative, but they had to be open for business.
“We had no choice,” he said. “We had to be open. We have to be open to keep the kids fed. You really have to be open all week to do OK.”
And with just the two of them working, the job never seems to end. Darrell’s Devils Foods opens at 8 a.m. with bakery delights such as croissants and other goodies. At 11, lunch begins with pizzas and sandwiches offered. Shanan greets customers and answers the phone while Darrell handles most of the cooking. He said getting ready to open at 8 each morning requires starting work the night before.
Despite the work and the challenges, they soldier on.
“This morning we had a couple of customers come just as usual,” Darrell said Thursday. “We’ve had some good sales this morning. It’s just me and Shanan. It really is a mom and pop shop.”
At the Coach House Restaurant and Lounge, owner Jim Lorenz said he has confidence in his team to make it through another shutdown. He explained that while many places struggled in the spring, the Coach House did pretty well.
“We stayed busy,” he said. “We had a core group that stayed together, and we did OK.”
Lorenz said he is hopeful that the steady business will continue with a second lockdown, but he is not extremely confident.
“I don’t think this one will be the same,” he said. “We had a little bit of business yesterday. We’ll be happy if we just break even.”
While Gov. Kate Brown said the lockdown and new restaurant rules would last for only two weeks, Folck and Lorenz said they expect it to last longer.
“I think it will go all the way through the holidays,” Lorenz said.
