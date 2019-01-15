WINCHESTER BAY — As the government shutdown enters Day 25, the U.S. Coast Guard goes unpaid.
Payday was today but no accounts saw an influx of cash this morning.
Now residents are stepping up to help where they can, starting with Diane and Edward Sherwood in Winchester Bay. Diane Sherwood told The World that once they learned that the Coast Guard was working without pay, her husband said they had to do something.
“They need our help,” she said. “I spoke with the Chief Petty Officer here in Winchester Bay and he said yes, they are in need. I spoke with the commander in North Bend and he said they are in dire straits, that the older officers are okay because they have savings built up but the younger officers are living paycheck to paycheck like many young people do.”
She learned that Air Station North Bend has a food pantry to help those who need it and wanted to do the same at Station Umpqua River near where she lives.
The Sherwood’s began a food drive on social media, while she and her husband loaded up a truck with food from McKay’s Market to deliver to Station Umpqua River.
“When we delivered our stuff, we were told that the station had people coming up to the gate all day to ring the bell and drop something off,” Diane Sherwood said.
The Fishing Families of Charleston saw Sherwood’s food drive online and called her to help spread the word that one of the best ways to donate food to the Coast Guard is through the Chief Petty Officer Association.
“You can donate cash, checks, gas and food cards, anything as far as cash gifts and you can specify which station to send it to,” she said.
She pointed to the recent deaths in Newport, where three fishermen lost their lives after their crab boat capsized.
“It is a reminder that their work is important,” she said. “That really hit home to see that happen, and now to see what’s going on in this country is terrifying. This shouldn’t be happening to fellow citizens.”
Donations to the Coast Guard can also be made to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance. Donations to CGMA go to financial assistance to Coast Guard members during the government shutdown.