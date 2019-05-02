COOS BAY — Residents have been cleared to return home after an active gas leak was reported Thursday morning near a residence on Fulton Avenue in Coos Bay.
According to Coos Bay Fire Battalion Chief Steve Takis, units arrived on scene at approximately 10:58 a.m. and immediately began evacuating homes surrounding the gas line.
"It appeared a private construction company working on a home had accidentally struck a small gas line," said Takis. NW Natural, who was also on scene, worked for about an hour to get the gas supply completely shut off.
During that time, the area down Fulton Avenue between Prefontaine Drive and Radar Road was closed and commuters were redirected.
“Now that the gas has been shut off, NW Natural will remain on scene to fix the line where it was broken,” said Takis.
The Coos Bay Fire Department was assisted by the Coos Bay Police Department, and the area has been cleared of any potential fire hazards.