COQUILLE — Coos County commissioners received an earful during an emotional call to the public Tuesday as close to a dozen community members, most from Bandon, begged commissioners to do something to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the county.
During the meeting, a collective of business owners said enough is enough when it comes to COVID restrictions.
“I think one of the most frustrating things is watching everything happen and just feeling silenced,” Theresa Avery said. “Many people are very frustrated. Our leaders are telling us to trust them, trust the science, but we’ve been getting a lot of inconsistent information and a lot of unscientific information. There was the wear a mask, don’t wear a mask. When they were telling us don’t wear a mask, they were telling us it was dangerous to wear a mask. We don’t know who to trust.”
Avery said the government needs to start trusting the people, not the other way around.
“What we’d like is for you to trust us to make wise decisions,” Avery said. “A lot of the restaurants, we’ve seen the efforts they’ve made putting in dividers to create a safe environment, just to get knocked back down is very discouraging. Some of the decrees that have been made, like when they first shut down the parks, we were scratching our heads. You are usually never closer than 60 feet from anybody much less six feet, but they closed every one down.”
Daniel Wilson, pastor of RWCI Ministries in Bandon, said the restrictions are destroying the community.
“I’ve come in support of many that are here, just simply because being a pastor in the local community, a building contractor in the local community for 30 years, we’ve seen a lot happen in the community because of this,” he said. “COVID-19 has definitely been terrible for all of us this year. What’s more terrible than that is corruption in government, in science. There’s been conflicting information from all sides. Some of the facts I’m concerned about is causing people to remain isolated, not to mention what it’s had on business. Less than 6 percent of COVID cases have appeared in children, yet children are remaining isolated. America is facing a teen suicide pandemic. We heard recently that a 5th grader has committed suicide. This COVID and this isolation that is happening has begun to impact in terrible ways.”
Denise Vasquez, a business owner in Bandon, said another shutdown could destroy small businesses.
“I have a local business that is looking at another shutdown as of Friday. It’s not fair to the restaurants,” she said. “As far as I know, the restaurants aren’t spreading. We’re very diligent to our food handling, our sanitizing. We need to come together as Coos County and say it’s not working, the shut downs, the openings, the shut downs. It’s not working, and we need to come up with another solution.”
Vasquez said the government mandates needs to stop and stop now.
“I passionately oppose the shut downs, the mask mandates,” she said. “None of this is Constitutional and I request a round table, work shop, whatever where we can sit down, we can talk and come up with a better solution for Coos County.”
After Vasquez finished speaking, many in the audience began to clap. At that time, Chair Melissa Cribbins asked for the clapping to stop. That led to a further outburst, with one person calling out “You need to do something to help us.”
Tanya DePaolo, also of Bandon, said it is time for the people to stand up.
“I also vehemently oppose these shut downs, these mask mandates,” she said. “God is who I am loyal to first and foremost. He gave me an immune system, he gave me holes in my face so I can breathe. These masks are dangerous. I have heart issues, and this causes me to have a lack of oxygen.”
DePaolo said the lockdowns are not only wrong but likely illegal.
“What’s going on is incredibly wrong, it’s incredibly unconstitutional,” she said. “We have a right to live. We are living, breathing, walking human beings. We don’t serve the government. The government is for the people. Somehow, someway that is being lost and the government is creating fear in the people. We need to take back our rights to live and move about freely and be happy and thrive. Government is trying to squash that and that’s not OK. We have one life. Are we going to live in fear, are we going to live in shutdown? To when, to when? This is too big, too important to be limited to three minutes.”
Gloria Robinson told commissioners without help small businesses will disappear throughout the county.
“Our communities are suffering, especially ones that depend on restaurants and public stores,” Robinson said. “This is killing them. Many of them can’t survive it. They’re not big corporations that have ample resources to continue on without income coming in. We pay your income, so you’re guaranteed a paycheck. They’re not. This has gone on way too long. This mask things in the biggest bull I’ve seen in my entire life. Are you going to continue to be ruled by people telling you want to do? I’m not. This county needs opened up, and it needs opened up now.”
Rob Taylor added to the call, saying freedom is not debatable.
“This is an issue of freedom. This is an issue of people being told to do things by bureaucrats that are taking statistics that are not accurate. We know they are not accurate,” he said. “We know that the numbers are incorrect, and we know that we can open up this county. We can’t run away from this illness and we have to ask ourselves what are we going to do. Are we going to destroy our economy and come out of our economy completely broke, and we’ll still die anyway because it’s not going anywhere.”
Taylor said commissioners need to do something to help the people.
“Even with the vaccine coming, many are not going to take the vaccine,” he said. “Yes, these masks are a burden. Whoever is saying to put on the mask and tell you live like that is cowards. They will get on their knees and grovel just for a little safety. John, you get a paycheck every month. Melissa you get one, Bob you get one. Some of us we went through a couple of months with no money, nothing. Nobody came to our rescue, all you did is give us orders. Then when we come to a meeting and somebody happens to clap, Melissa gets irate with us. It’s ridiculous.
Be a leader, stop being a coward and putting on your mask and following orders. We’re dying on the vine.”
Maria Merriam, who owns a dance studio in Bandon, said the government lockdowns have been devastating for local businesses.
“As a business, we have lost 70 percent of our income this year,” she said. “So that’s rough. When our restaurants are shut down, the business owners tell me they might as well have shut down the whole town because it’s empty. They’re panicked. I implore you to do everything within your power. This is not a partisan issue. It’s not about politics anymore, it’s about survival.”
Rod Taylor made his argument against government mandates loud and clear.
“Our Constitution and Bill of Rights afford us the right to the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness,” he said. “It affords us the right to freedom of commerce, freedom of association, freedom of religion. These rights have been impeded, they have been trespassed by the unconstitutional mandates of the governor.
The governor does not have the constitutional authority to issue the dictates she has. Yet we as a society comply willingly like lemmings. We are here as citizens of Coos County because we are stating the Constitution assumes absolute individual liberty. What the Constitution limits is the government. It is high time we as a society take back that territory that has been lost.”
After listening to the speakers, Commissioner Bob Main said he mostly agrees.
“I don’t agree with the governor at all. We have a 99.6 percent survival rate on COVID. That is better than the average flu,” Main said. “Closed, not closed, it’s crazy. Why is the liquor store or the marijuana store open, and the restaurants are not? The state has revenue from those specific businesses and not the other. Masks, I can’t breathe with these things on. I have to take it off as soon as I leave the room. It really irritates me, this whole thing. Several hundred thousand people need to descend on the capital on any one day in the near future and say we’ve had enough of this baloney. Why is that South Dakota, Florida or anyone else is open and they don’t have any more cases than anyone else? That’s my rant. There needs to be a movement statewide, saying we have had enough. Every single Oregon County needs to do that.”
Cribbins also responded, saying the county is fighting for its residents and businesses.
“I know you guys don’t see this because you have your own jobs and own lives and you’re working to keep your business open, but your commissioners have spent the last nine months trying to do everything we can to keep businesses open and protect the public health in this county,” she said. “It may not seem like it to you and you may not hear it all the time, but we’ve worked tirelessly trying to do everything we can to maintain that balance. We have asked for rational regulations. We have pushed back on the governor’s office and frankly it’s the governor’s office making the decisions and letting us know what those decision are. You can say that’s not fair, we have said many times it’s not fair. You may not agree with working in the system but that’s really the option we have as elected officials. We have repeated the same things you’ve said, that we are not seeing transmission in the restaurants.”
Cribbins said she will reach out to city councils and other government agencies in the county to try to set up a work session where people can express their concerns. For now, the best thing one can do, she said, is reach out to your state legislators and email the governor’s office.
Your desire to open our businesses is valid. We all want a vibrant society and normalcy, for ourselves, our children and the community as a whole. Unfortunately, the stark reality of the COVID-19 pandemic put these expectations in jeopardy and currently beyond reach. Community health and safety and the defeat of of this virus needs to be our primary effort and this must be successful before our community can return to the condition we all desire. As long as people are putting their own needs and beliefs ahead of science and community health we will never return to any semblance of Bandon as we remember. The local, regional and National statistic don’t lie. Masking, social distancing and other factors must be implemented and used rigorously across society. Those who decry these simple and proven steps are only prolonging theirs and the larger communities suffering and economic burden. Medical science regarding COVID-19 should drive the decisions of our elected officials, regardless of what we might wish. Unfortunately many are blinded by their religious and political bias.
