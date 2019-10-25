COQUILLE – Area residents are invited to attend a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the Coquille Community Center small auditorium to discuss revitalizing Coquille’s downtown area.
The town hall meeting will be one part of a series of downtown revitalization community assessment happening Nov. 7 and 8. The community assessment is being conducted by the Oregon Main Street program. The Oregon State Historic Preservation Office runs the Oregon Main Street program to help communities develop comprehensive, incremental revitalization strategies based on a community’s unique assets, character and heritage.
Rebecca Ziegler, principal and architectural historian at Adaptive Preservation, LLC, will conduct the community assessment. Ziegler came into the field of historic preservation through the study of rural and urban planning. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Washington, Seattle, in Urban Studies/Geographic Information Systems and advanced her skill-sets while working at various municipalities in the Puget Sound area. In 2011, she moved to Charleston, SC to pursue a Master of Science in Historic Preservation from Clemson University/College of Charleston. Since graduating in 2013, Ziegler has held various positions: architectural historian intern at Restore Oregon, executive director at the McMinnville Downtown Association, and Downtown Revitalization project manager at the City of Salem.
Anyone interested is encouraged to take the Coquille Downtown Planning Survey at https://forms.gle/GmhqJPN5DnQXa1T56.