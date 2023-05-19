Coos Bay residents and City Council Members weighed in on Oregon House Bill 3382 during the May 2nd City Council meeting.
The bill states that ports in Coos Bay, Newport, Astoria, St. Helens, and Portland would not have to comply with other state or local land-use laws regarding “deep draft navigation channel improvements, including docks and similar birth facilities.” The bill currently sits in the Oregon House of Representatives.
Dredging is a process often used for navigation channel improvements. It involves the removal of sediment or debris from a body of water, so that the sediment does not accumulate and affect channel navigation. The practice is said to negatively impact marine habitats.
Portland Audubon, a wildlife conservation group, stated that HB 3382 would allow dredging in the impacted ports, disrupting key marine habitats like estuaries.
“HB 3382, introduced at the behest of the Oregon Public Ports Association, would eliminate land use review of dredging and development proposals in the state’s five deepwater ports…” Portland Audubon said. “It would eviscerate land use protections for key estuaries, among the coast’s most critical and productive habitat areas.”
Last month, over 50 conservation groups and community organizations, including Portland Audubon, signed a letter urging the legislature to reject HB 3382.
It’s still unclear just how much leeway ports would have in the name of channel improvements, and the bill is currently being amended in the Joint Committee on Transportation. No future committee meetings or floor sessions are scheduled for the bill at this time.
Residents, Council Members weigh in on HB 3382
During the public comment portion of Tuesday night’s meeting, many Coos Bay residents got up and spoke against HB 3382.
Christine Moffett pleaded that City Council say no to HB 3382 because of its authority allowing ports to ignore local land-use regulations.
“The intent and manner in which this legislation was submitted was a way to work around existing land-use planning and the policies of comprehensive coastal zone management,” Christine Moffett said. “These principles and foundations have been in place for 50 years and are part of Oregon’s 19 statewide goals regarding land-use planning. No single entity should be allowed to exempt these regulations for the sake of their proposed profits.”
Steve Miller urged City Council to write a letter to the Oregon State Legislature in opposition of the bill, referencing the many land-use provisions that would lose effect.
“Provisions for zoning to protect estuaries and riparian habitats, dredging and dredge disposal, and many other protections in Oregon’s coastal zone would lose effect,” Miller said. “Our port’s projects would be exempt from review of dredging and development proposals under state and local land-use regulations, and the voice of Coos Bay residents would not be heard as part of the process for Coos Bay land-use requirements.”
Lauren McNamara also asked City Council to write a letter to the Oregon State Legislature, noting that the bill’s potential to endanger estuaries was against the people of Coos Bay.
“This bill endangers our estuaries and harms communities that love these estuaries,” McNamara said. “These estuaries act as vital carbon sinks that help us fight against climate change. This bill is ultimately against our people and against our planet.”
City Council ultimately decided to gather more information from the sponsors of the bill before voting on whether to draft a letter the Oregon State Legislature, but not before Council Member’s Carmen Matthews and Sara Stephens expressed their disapproval of the bill.
“From what I’ve read thus far, it basically excludes us from having an impact or a voice on the bay, our bay, and I’m definitely not for that,” Matthews noted. “Everything I’ve read so far takes the power out of our hands, and out of the community’s hands, and puts it directly into the ports, so I am firmly in opposition to allowing land-use planning goals to be skirted.”
Council Member Sara Stephens stated she was in strong opposition to the bill.
“I’ve been tracking this bill and I’m in strong opposition,” Stephens noted. “I would also add that when we’re asking for more information from North Bend we also include reaching out to both tribes. It would be good to get additional feedback from both tribes.”
Look for more updates on the Oregon HB 3382 and other City Council News at https://theworldlink.com/news/.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In