On Thursday, Representative E. Werner Reschke (R-Klamath Falls) made a motion for the Legislature to consider a resolution that would end Governor Brown’s COVID-19 emergency orders.
The historically long state of emergency will soon enter its 15th month, despite access to vaccines.
The motion failed on party lines. House Democrats voted against the motion and instead supported continuing the governor’s unchecked powers. This includes the recent new mandates on businesses to verify vaccination status of employees and members of the public.
“Vaccines are prevalent and accessible,” said House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) in a letter to Governor Brown. “We should be easing restrictions. The choice should be returned to people and businesses, so they can follow the latest guidance from the CDC without unwarranted government mandates.”
Meanwhile, proposals from state legislators across the country are attempting to implement stronger checks and balances which Oregon currently lacks.
“The COVID pandemic has been an impetus for a re-examination of balancing of legislative power with executive powers,” said Pam Greenberg to AP, a policy researcher at the National Conference of State Legislatures.
According to the NCSL, lawmakers in 45 states have proposed more than 300 measures this year related to legislative oversight of executive actions during the COVID-19 pandemic or other emergencies.
