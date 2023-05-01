Oregon's capitol building

In light of recently published admissions in the Willamette Week who laid out major ethics violations against Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, House and Senate Republican Leaders are calling for her resignation.

“She must resign,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp and House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson in a joint statement. “This appears to be an ethics violation and if it isn’t then Oregon’s ethics laws are broken. An elected official cannot take funds for personal use from someone they regulate.”

