NORTH BEND — When Jessica Engelke saw her daughter sitting on stage during Bull Pup Idol at North Bend Middle School, she saw her as both poised and professional and thought to herself, “She’ll be just fine.”
When someone leaned over and asked where her daughter learned to present herself like that, Engelke said, “Me!”
That's because back in 1990, she learned how to not only be poised but to also represent the community as a July Jubilee Princess.
“Being a princess in high school during those formative years, you’re taught how to act in front of the public and that means a lot to me,” Engelke said. “Those values were taught to me at 16 and 17 years old that wherever I went, I was representing North Bend.”
Now when she goes out in public, she carries herself knowing she represents the City of North Bend as a councilor, she represents Southwestern Oregon Community College as a business professor, and she represents the organizations where she sits on the board.
“Learning those lessons that young, I hope all kids get an opportunity to learn those,” she said. “I hear coaches talk the same way about the uniform. I hope to pass it on to our daughters.”
As July Jubilee 2019 kicks off this weekend, Engelke looked at where she was when she was crowned to where she stands now at the helm of the city. Back when she was a student at North Bend High School, being involved in groups and community service were important to her because it was first important to her parents.
“I had parents where it was important to them to be involved not just at an academic level, but to compete in forensics, debate, July Jubilee Princess, and theater,” she remembered. “They saw value in having the whole high school experience.”
The 1991 NBHS graduate was also a member of the school's Political Activist Club, during which they were responsible for establishing an Earth Day activity at the high school.
Having learned the significance of being involved and participating in local groups, as a professor she recently told a SWOCC graduate that, “You get out of school what you put into it. You can skate by with C’s, but if you want the most out of it you have to put in those extra things.”
It’s one of the reasons she tried out for July Jubilee Princess. Being a princess and part of the program helped her down the road after she graduated from NBHS and left the area, giving her the skills to start her leadership journey and poised while people were watching, even when things got hard.
She left North Bend after high school to attend Portland Community College, but left after succeeding in retail management and found her knack for human resources. Doing both HR and management gave her the chance to train, develop and inspire others.
“It was something I was good at,” she said.
Engelke continue up the retail management ladder until she became a manager for a clothing store.
“There is a part of that job that is very physical,” she said. “You’re on your feet, lifting heavy boxes. At 26, I was already having back problems.”
So she went on to become a new store coordinator, which took her out of store operations and gave her the chance to travel the United States and even work at Mall of America in Minnesota.
“But I wanted to finish my education,” she said. “I feel strongly that education makes you well-rounded in every aspect.”
While she went back to school in southern California, she worked as an HR generalist and met her husband. It was during that time they bought their first house together, had their first daughter, and she got her Bachelor’s in Administration.
But then her husband came home and said his company wanted them to move to Amsterdam.
“My bags were packed,” Engelke laughed. “I always wanted to live abroad and people said, ‘But you have a 2-year-old!’ Then in the midst of doing the paperwork for the move, I found out I was pregnant with our second child, but we still made the move to Holland. I was 20 weeks pregnant and we took our beagle with us. I just wish we had smartphones back then so I could have documented everything.”
Even in Amsterdam, her love for community service continued. She got involved in the American Women’s Club of Amsterdam and ran some mom's groups, right up until her husband was recruited for a job in Manhattan two years later.
While in New York, Engelke went back to school and earned her Master's of Business Administration.
“I was researching community college jobs back then, finding out that they really like people to have experience in the field and a degree on top of it because it makes you really marketable,” she said. “I’m also a big fan of the underdog and feel community colleges are about second chances. I have a soft spot in my heart for those trying to get it done, especially when financial resources aren’t flowing.”
In the early 2000s, she became a professor right as people were being told not to become teachers because the field was over-saturated, there’s not great pay. Yet Engelke did it anyway.
But in 2010, she discovered that her dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her husband was laid off as the economy reeled, and she was faced with coming home.
At the time, she was teaching at DeVry University and thought she could take a sabbatical to come home for a while.
“At the time, I hadn’t been back to the area for 20 years,” she said. “We looked around when we got here and realized we are definitely West Coast people.”
Engelke put in her resume at SWOCC thinking she could work part time while she took her dad to chemotherapy, but then he died on Aug. 3.
“I remember sitting, thinking of his last words,” she said. “They were, ‘This is a great place to live and raise kids.’”
Though much was taken into consideration before she and her family moved back to North Bend, it came down to, “There’s something special here,” she said.
When Engelke came home, her community service passion came alive and she got involved with the Chamber of Commerce and Miss Coos County, then City Council and now also sits on the board for Bay Area Enterprises.
“I feel a responsibility to give back to the community and not be someone who takes,” she said. “To the next July Jubilee Princess, I would tell you to never underestimate the power of networking, building relationships, because when you have strong bridges in a town this size, you can get things done.
“Being a July Jubilee Princes is not just about standing up there and wearing a sash and a tiara, it is about representing the community and what we do here.”