Representative Boomer Wright (R-Reedsport) and Representative Court Boice (R-Gold Beach) released the following statement regarding today’s vote on House Bill 2005 B in the Oregon House of Representatives:
“We are disappointed in today’s vote on HB 2005 B. This bill imposes additional restrictions on law-abiding citizens but does nothing to prevent actual gun violence and crime in our communities,” said Representative Wright (R-Reedsport). “By banning 18, 19, and 20-year-olds from buying certain firearms and further restricting concealed carry, the Democratic majority places unreasonable restrictions on those who already follow our state and federal laws.”
