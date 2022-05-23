Englund Marine, Hooked on Oregon, Chuck’s Seafood and Mel Campbell are proud to host State Representative David Brock Smith for a frank discussion about Off Shore Wind Energy on Thursday May 26, 2022 at 6 pm.
The presentation will be held at the Charleston Marina RV Park Recreation Room located at 63402 Kingfisher Road.
The proposed call areas (sites) encompass roughly over 1,800 square miles, which will be further reduced to leased areas for a BOEM planned 3 gigawatts of ocean-based wind farm (located off Coos Bay and Brookings) that is an integral part of the federal government’s plan for 30 gigawatts of ocean-based wind energy to be developed by 3030 around the United States. Oregonians have important questions about the project, including, will it impact known fishing grounds, or impact magnetic navigation of both whales and salmon?
Representative Brock Smith wants to hear from you on this important issue. He will explain the States Planning Bill (HB 3375), where the project is progress-wise, how we can effectively comment and be involved, and how he is working to represent us on this issue.
Coffee and doughnuts will be provided by the event sponsors. Local commercial and sport fishing families, Charleston merchants, and the greater Charleston/Coos Bay/North Bend and Bandon communities are invited to this important event. The presentation is free and open to any interested members of the public.
