Representative Boomer Wright (R- Reedsport) was recently sworn in for his second term as the State Representative for House District 9. He also announced his committee assignments for the 82nd Legislative Assembly:

  • House Committee on Education, Vice Chair
  • House Committee on Gambling Regulation, Vice Chair
  • House Committee on Housing and Homelessness
  • House Committee on Higher Education


