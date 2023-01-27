Representative Boomer Wright (R- Reedsport) was recently sworn in for his second term as the State Representative for House District 9. He also announced his committee assignments for the 82nd Legislative Assembly:
- House Committee on Education, Vice Chair
- House Committee on Gambling Regulation, Vice Chair
- House Committee on Housing and Homelessness
- House Committee on Higher Education
“As a former educator and administrator, I believe Oregon’s students deserve better. Our most recent assessment scores show student test scores falling by 9 percent. This is unacceptable,” said Representative Wright. “I believe my committee assignments will allow me to be an effective advocate for Oregon’s students and my diverse constituency in House District 9. It is an honor to represent the communities of Coos Bay, Reedsport, Florence, and Mapleton.”
Representative Wright has sponsored several pieces of legislation, which include:
- HB 2175 which would appropriate money to the Department of Education for the advancement of career and technical education programs.
- HB 2180 which would require public schools to ensure that instruction is provided from educators in a neutral manner.
- HB 2626 which would make licensed mental health professionals, medical laboratory assistants, and medical laboratory technicians eligible for tax credits at rural medical care facilities.
The 2023 legislative session kicked off on Tuesday, January 17th.
