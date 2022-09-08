wildfire
In a report commissioned by Douglas Timber Operators, fire historian Bob Zybach, PhD analyzed historic fire behavior in western Oregon and recent trends in wildfire activity. In his report, “A Growing Sea of Snags,” Zybach predicts that the massive amount of dead trees left after forest fires on federal lands will drastically alter both fire behavior and reduce options for fire managers.

“Without substantial changes in federal forest management, dead wood left after fires poses a increasing threat to firefighters, our communities, wildlife and other natural resources,” said Matt Hill, executive director for Douglas Timber Operators.

