COOS BAY — A new catch basin is being installed starting today through Sept. 6, causing potential traffic issues on North 12th Street.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, Billeter Marine LLC is removing and installing a new catch basin along North 12th Street.
“For safety reasons, there will be traffic control near the site,” the release said. “The construction is anticipated to occur between Aug. 26 and Sept. 6.”
The public is advised to use caution inside the construction zone.
“The contractor will work with the affected home owners as needed,” the release said.
For more information, call the Public Works Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.