COOS BAY — Coos River Highway will be having a one-lane road closure for two days this week.
In a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the lane will be closed from Wednesday, April 17, through Thursday, April 18, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. east of 12th Avenue.
The lane is being closed to rebuild the road base and asphalt the highway’s slide area, the release said.
“One traffic lane will be open for access through the construction zone controlled by a flagger,” the release said. “Motorists are asked to slow down and please use caution when driving through construction zone.”
For more information, call the Coos Bay Public Works and Community Development Department at 541-269-8918.