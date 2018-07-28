Subscribe for 17¢ / day

SOUTH COAST -- Rep. Peter DeFazio will hold town halls throughout his district this summer, including Reedsport. Upcoming meetings include: Aug. 28 in Florence from 11 to 12 at the Siuslaw Public Library, 1460 9th St.; Coos Bay from 5-6 p.m. at the city library, 525 Anderson Ave. that same day and Aug. 29 in Reedsport at the Reedsport Community Center from noon to 1 p.m. The Community Center is at 451 Winchester Ave.

Umpqua Post Editor