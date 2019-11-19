SALEM — Rep. Caddy McKeown, D-Coos Bay announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in 2020.
Rep. McKeown served four terms in the Oregon Legislature since 2012 representing House District 9, which includes the South and Central Coast from Coos Bay to Yachats.
"I first sought this post because I believe Oregon's South Coast deserves to have someone fighting for them in the legislature," Rep. McKeown said in a press release. "Over my four terms, I have been proud to work across the aisle to bring significant investments to our communities on the South Coast. It has truly been an honor."
Rep. McKeown was part of developing and passing the historic transportation package, Keep Oregon Moving. The package was an investment in Oregon's transportation infrastructure and became a nationwide model that will help communities for years into the future.
You have free articles remaining.
Rep. McKeown, a fourth-generation Oregonian born and raised in Coos Bay, began her career in public service on the Coos Bay School Board, where she served for 11 years. In 2004, she was appointed by Gov. Ted Kulongoski to the Board of Commissioners of the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, where she served for nine years and worked to acquire and rehabilitate the Coos Bay Rail Line. Rep. McKeown also served on the Energy Trust of Oregon board for 11 years and on the boards of various local nonprofits.
Rep. McKeown’s concern about the vulnerability of Oregon’s seniors culminated in significant legislation to improve the quality of care for the elderly at Oregon’s long-term care facilities. During her tenure in the legislature, Rep. McKeown has proudly served on the Legislative Committee on Indian Services, represented Oregon at the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission, served as co-convener of the Sudden Oak Death Task Force, and worked closely with her colleagues in the bicameral and bipartisan Legislative Coastal Caucus to advocate for coastal priorities.
"As school board president, port commissioner, and state representative, Caddy McKeown has been a dedicated and effective advocate for our area and her district for decades," said Coos Bay mayor and Southwest Regional Airport Commissioner Joe Benetti. "I can say that she will be greatly missed and on behalf of our community would like to thank her for all that she has done."
Rep. McKeown looks forward to serving the constituents of House District 9 until her term expires in January 2021.