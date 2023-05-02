Recently, Representative Shelly Boshart Davis (R-Albany) urged the Legislature to advance HJR 16, which proposes an amendment to the Oregon Constitution to establish an impeachment procedure for statewide elected officials. Oregon is currently the only state in the nation without such a procedure.
“Recent events illustrate, yet again, the importance of having an impeachment procedure on the books as a check against negligence and abuse of power by public officials,” said Representative Boshart Davis. “While I recognize that investigations need time to play out, members of both parties have already expressed their dismay and concern over the emerging situation with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and the impact this is having on public trust. The Legislature must have the ability to remove a statewide elected official when necessary.”
