Oregon has not met its goal of reaching 70% vaccinated by Monday, June 21.
In early June, Gov. Brown told Oregonians that achievement of a 70% vaccination rate would lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions across the state, just in time for her COVID-19 emergency order to expire June 28.
Despite the fact that many counties are still significantly under the 70% mark—Coos County for instance is sitting at approximately 55.8%—the governor told Oregonians that pandemic restrictions would almost completely lift in every county, should the state over all reach the vaccination benchmark for residents 18 and over.
But then daily vaccination numbers across the state plummeted. Now, the state will not reach 70% on June 21, and may not even make the goal by the next week, when the emergency order expires.
Most recently update data from Friday, June 18, 68.5% of Oregon adults are vaccinated with at least one dose. To reach the threshold, 51,616 people need to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Based on Oregon's regular trajectory, the state has the potential to reach its target by June 28, but not if vaccine rates continue to decline. The OHA now says it aims to reach the goal by July 1, according to the Oregonian.
At this stage, the state reaching its goal relies most heavily on counties with lower rates. For reference, Multnomah, Benton, Hood River, and Washington county have all exceeded the 70% mark, while Lake, Malhuer, and Umatilla county are yet to breach 40%.
The governor gave counties a more conservative goal of reaching 65% by the June 21 deadline.
