COOS BAY — In concert with similar events around the state, a “Reopen Rally” was held in Coos Bay over the weekend. The rallies have been for the reopening of the state and country despite the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was very successful considering there was a torrential rainstorm,” said Rob Taylor, a local radio host who organized the event. Taylor reported that there were between 80 and 100 people in attendance.
“It was promoted with the other Reopen Rallies nationwide on the Hannity Show, so it was well advertised. We plan to have more rallies in the coming months and we support a full reopen of the state and county because all workers are essential,” added Taylor.
As of Monday, there had been 28 cases of coronavirus in Coos County, including four known positive cases in the community.
“Many people are suffering from undo economic and emotional hardship due to the recent shutdown of our State and our counties. The people have tolerated the Emergency Declaration long enough and it is time to Reopen Oregon and Coos County,” read the event details on the Facebook page promoting the event.
The Oregon Health Authority has reported 2,759 positive cases across the state and last week saw the United States reach over one million positive cases.
“I can say that it would be against the current guidance and proper steps to ensure the safety of our community to participate or throw an event like this," said Eric Gleason, a spokesman for Coos Health and Wellness in April. "It would be seemingly irresponsible from a public health standpoint to congregate in a setting like that during a situation in which you could pass on a concerting virus."
In a post promoting the local event, Taylor noted that it is essential to reopen the economy, though, it will mean some will die of this disease.
“However, people are beginning to understand that most Americans will face exposure to this virus and a good percentage of those who are exposed will become infected. Most of those infected will fight off the virus and recover, while others will die. It is the natural progression of an aggressive infection and the best defense may be to let the disease run its course,” wrote Taylor.
