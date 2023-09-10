Pianist returns.jpg

Join pianist David Nevue on Sunday, September 24, at 3 p.m. for an afternoon of piano music at Bay Area Nazarene Church, 1850 Clark St. in North Bend. The concert is a benefit for Kingsview Christian School. There is a suggested donation of $20/person at the door for the event.

An award-winning, internationally recognized recording artist, David Nevue’s music has received a remarkable 1.7 billion spins on Pandora Radio, Spotify, Apple Music, Alexa, and other streaming services. He’s released 17 albums of his original works and arrangements, including his latest, In the Soft Light of Grace, which reached #1 on both Amazon.com and iTunes for his genre.

