Piano concert

45 years after he moved away from Coos Bay, pianist David Nevue will return home next month to play a benefit concert for the Devereaux Center.

Pianist David Nevue, considered by many an “icon” in the contemporary piano scene, visits the Bay Area to play his first-ever concert in the town he grew up in.

Join pianist David Nevue on Saturday, November 5, at 7 p.m. for an evening of piano music at Hope Christian Church, 1954 Union St. in North Bend (at the old Port Theater). The concert is a benefit for the Devereux Center. There is a suggested donation of $20 at the door for the event. Local pianist and phenom Jeffrey Varga will be opening the show.

