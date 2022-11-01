Pianist David Nevue, considered by many an “icon” in the contemporary piano scene, visits the Bay Area to play his first-ever concert in the town he grew up in.
Join pianist David Nevue on Saturday, November 5, at 7 p.m. for an evening of piano music at Hope Christian Church, 1954 Union St. in North Bend (at the old Port Theater). The concert is a benefit for the Devereux Center. There is a suggested donation of $20 at the door for the event. Local pianist and phenom Jeffrey Varga will be opening the show.
An award-winning, internationally recognized recording artist, David Nevue’s music has received over 1.7 billion spins on Pandora Radio, Spotify, Apple Music, Alexa and other streaming services. He’s released 17 albums of his original works and arrangements, including his latest, In the Soft Light of Grace, which reached #1 on both Amazon.com and iTunes for his genre.
Nevue was born and raised in Coos Bay, where he attended Blossom Gulch Elementary and Millicoma Middle School before his family moved to Colorado when he was 12.
“All my childhood memories are in the Bay Area,” he says. “I lived on 4th street, right across the street from the church I grew up in - the ‘Bay Area Church of the Nazarene’ (at the time located at 4th & Ingersoll.) As a kid, I used to walk everywhere, making daily trips to Bayway Market for candy, Mingus Park, Pirate’s Cove to buy comics and every single week, I’d drop in at the Sunset Automatic Music Company to buy 45 records. I still have my 45’s and my comic books,” he said.
He moved back to Oregon in 1983 to attend George Fox University in Newberg, and now lives in Eugene where he’s built a career as a musician and music business entrepreneur. He’s toured the country as a pianist for the last two decades, founded a hugely successful internet radio broadcast and been featured in both Rolling Stone magazine and the Wall Street Journal. However, there’s one thing he’s never had the opportunity to do – play a concert in the town he grew up in.
“I’ve come full circle,” Nevue says, “When our family moved away, I didn’t even own a piano. Now, 45 years later, I get to return home to share my life’s work. What a blessing!”
For this performance, Nevue will be playing a selection of his most popular works, personal favorites, and a selection of his popular hymn arrangements. Throughout the evening, he’ll share the stories behind the songs, and give insight into the music and the inspiration behind them.
He hopes to see many old friends, neighbors, and former church acquaintances at the show.
“This will be as close as I ever come to going back in time,” he mused.
To learn more about David Nevue, visit his web site at www.DavidNevue.com or look him up on YouTube or your favorite music streaming app.
For information on this concert to benefit the Devereux Center, contact
For more info on the Devereux Center visit:
