REEDSPORT — The sounds of dozens of blaring, buzzing chainsaws filled Rainbow Plaza in Reedsport over the weekend as thousands of visitors from around the globe gathered to celebrate the annual Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship.
With sawdust floating all around and wooden creations becoming clearer, onlookers oohed and ahhed at the 40 carving stations this year which consisted of professional and semi-professional carvers from around the world.
Longtime carver and OCCI instructor Chris Foltz, of North Bend, made his much anticipated return this year after taking about four years off from the competition to focus on his culinary career.
“I came back because I missed it tremendously and it’s such a great outlet,” said Foltz. “It kind of cuts you off from reality and you get to really bring out your imagination and creativity.”
Foltz, who worked diligently on his life-size wooden sculpture of comic book character Thor, said carving has allowed him to travel around the world and meet other likeminded people who share his passion.
“It’s amazing,” said Foltz. “You get to be around some really incredible people and a lot of them have become like family.”
Like father, like son, 14-year-old Porter Foltz decided to join his father this year and compete for the first time in the semi-professional division.
Porter, who carved a Moai figure also known as an “Easter Island Head,” said his interest in carving grew bigger and bigger over the years and that his father has been a great guide in helping him learn and navigate through the world of chainsaw carving.
“It’s been awesome having him here because I can just walk over and grab items I need from his station,” said Porter laughing. “It’s great too because I get to ask him a lot of questions and for his opinion. I would like to say its genetics, but really it’s just my passion.”
While his son’s interest in participating in carving competitions was unexpected, Chris said he welcomes and encourages it.
“It’s pretty cool that he jumped in and is doing it,” said Foltz. “It’s funny because when I first started doing the competition here is when Porter was born…it’s been awesome having him around.”
In addition to the main master carving, which was divided up over four days, carvers were also tasked with creating 90-minute quick carve sculptures, which were auctioned off to the highest bidder at the end of each day.
International professional carver Adrian Bois from Argentina had the weekend’s most popular quick carve sculptures as his creations received some of the auction’s highest bids.
Bois, who grew up in Villa Elisa, Entre Rios, first got a taste of carving when he began making wooden toys for children over 10 years ago in Argentina.
“One day I was sharing a room with old-school carvers who started using chainsaws and I said to myself maybe I can do that too,” said Bois. “So, I bought my first chainsaw and started working.”
With five years of professional carving under his belt, Bois has become a well-known artist around the chainsaw carving circuit recently finishing up a tour in England and Germany.
For his main sculpture, Bois worked on an ocean-themed carving which featured a mermaid and dolphin as well as a blooming coral reef.
Unable to travel with his chainsaws, Bois said he received help from his fellow “carving family” who provided him with tools for the competition.
“I love the carver’s family,” he said. “I always have a place to stay anywhere in the world and we are like one big family.”
The competition, which is hosted the by Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce, was originally created by Reedsport natives Bob and Cindy King.
Over the past 20 years, the event has grown so much in popularity that in 2011, the State Legislature passed a resolution which named Reedsport “The Chainsaw Carving Capital of Oregon.”
Administrative Assistant Jennifer Rockwell, of the Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce, said the event is a great tourism boost for the area and really shows off to visitors what Reedsport has to offer.
Rockwell, who has been a part of the event for the past four years, said she still gets awestruck with the amount of artistry each carver brings to the competition.
“The whole thing is pretty amazing,” she said. “I can barely make a stick figure drawing and these carvers create pieces of art with chainsaws. It’s incredible.”
Reedsport native Ryan Anderson, who recently relocated to Salem, said while this is his last year representing his hometown in the competition that he hopes to continue its legacy of producing amazing carvers as he continues his travels.
“It’s nice to come back here because I do feel like I’m held to a higher standard,” said Anderson. “I want to do my part and help put Reedsport on the map for having some the world’s best carvers.”
Known for his intricate and highly detailed dinosaur wood carvings, Anderson said this year he decided to switch things up and instead carve a Leafy Sea Dragon.
“I wanted to create a piece that everyone would remember,” he said. “Whether or not it even places, the most important thing is how memorable it is and if people enjoyed it.”
2019 Professional Division Winners:
1. Brandon Wilson
2. Chris Foltz
3. Brandon Kroon
4. Mark Colp
5. James Lukinich
6. Jason Stoner
7. Bruce Thor
8. Hikaru Kodama
9. Tomas Verba
10. Colby Herrington
2019 Semi-professional Division Winners:
1. Nicholas Biebly
2. Rex Byers
3. Molly Wiste
Carver’s Choice Winner:
Colby Herrington
People’s Choice Winner:
Tim Pickett
Ladies Choice:
Liam Tromans