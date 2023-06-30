North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library

 The World

The long-awaited renovations to North Bend Public Library have begun, with construction officially starting June 5. Phase 1 of the renovation project will be done by Pioneer Waterproofing Company, Inc. and is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Phase 1 of the two-part project will contain renovations to the building’s exterior. Exterior renovations include cleaning, repairing, and sealing the brick veneer; coping and roof repairs; sealing windows, such as those in the barrel vault; below-grade waterproofing and drainage repairs; and waterproofing in the basement.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Have you developed a wildfire preparedness plan for you home?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments