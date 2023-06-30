The long-awaited renovations to North Bend Public Library have begun, with construction officially starting June 5. Phase 1 of the renovation project will be done by Pioneer Waterproofing Company, Inc. and is expected to be completed by mid-September.
Phase 1 of the two-part project will contain renovations to the building’s exterior. Exterior renovations include cleaning, repairing, and sealing the brick veneer; coping and roof repairs; sealing windows, such as those in the barrel vault; below-grade waterproofing and drainage repairs; and waterproofing in the basement.
The North Bend Public Library stressed the fact that it will operate as normal over the coming months.
“The North Bend Public Library will begin renovations on Monday, June 5 but will remain open and will continue to provide the same quality services our patrons have come to expect,” the library said in a public statement.
Funding for the project comes from both the Urban Renewal Agency of the City of North Bend and the North Bend Public Library Foundation.
Talks about library renovations first started back in 2018, when library staff began to notice the buildings aging infrastructure. In September 2019, the library held its first renovation planning meeting, allowing the public to provide their input on what possible renovations should look like. Director of Library Services Haley Lagasse told the World Newspaper in 2019 that the 30-year-old building was due for some updates.
“Our library has been loved to death,” Lagasse said. “It’s been very well cared for and I could definitely see that maintenance of this facility has been a priority for this community, but like any public place that is 30 years old, we have to make improvements.”
In 2020, North Bend City Council contracted Robertson Sherwood Architects to perform a facility assessment and design plan for the library’s renovations. The assessment proposed extensive exterior work like cleaning and repairing the brick veneer, replacing all the library’s flooring, plumbing repairs to deal with overflow leakage, and more.
North Bend Public Library stated that this entire process is what led to the renovations taking place.
“After receiving input from community members and several years of planning, the North Bend Public Library will begin work to extend the life of the building through maintenance and renovation and to better serve the North Bend community,” the library said in the public statement.
But don’t let the renovations deter you from enjoying the endless services being offered at the library this summer, as all services and events are scheduled to continue as normal. In fact, for those looking for some summer fun this weekend, the North Bend Public Library is hosting a magic show for children of all ages tomorrow, June 17, at 2 P.M. Visit the North Bend Public Library’s website for more information.
Look for more updates on the library renovations and other North Bend City Council News at
