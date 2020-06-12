COOS BAY — In the wake of national protests of the deaths George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who were both killed at the hands of the police, there has been a heightened level of unrest across the country. These protests, also seen in Coos Bay last weekend, have been an effort to bring about justice in addition to fighting against systems of oppression that have been woven into the fabric of the country.
One action that is being taken in Coos Bay is a renewed interest in memorializing Alonzo Tucker, a black man who was lynched in 1902 in what was then Marshfield. The lynching of Tucker is, according to the Equal Justice Initiative, the only documented lynching to have taken place in Oregon.
"Everyone says, ‘Oh Coos Bay, it’s known for its beautiful coast.’ No it’s not, not in the black community. It is known for being the only city in Oregon that lynched a man,” said Jay Brown, a leader at last Sunday’s protest in Coos Bay that drew over 300 people.
“That is what it’s known for, the only documented lynching. This is so important so don’t sit here and tell me your town is not racist: yes it is. You’re the only documented lynching, how are you not racist?”
Brown is calling for a statue honoring Tucker to go up sometime in the next year. A petition urging support for this issue is set to be released soon.
At an event earlier this year remembering Tucker the City of Coos Bay said it would pay for a plaque to act as a historical marker.
The topic of Tucker was often a starting point for a conversation on race throughout Sunday’s protest around Coos Bay.
“When we first started, nobody knew that name but maybe 10 people,” said Brown. “… That’s why it is important to me to bring that to the light because the people in this town didn’t even know that.”
In 1902 Tucker was accused of assaulting a white woman, a claim that was often shrouded in racism at the time.
“…’accusations of assault’ extended to any action that could be interpreted as a black man seeking contact with a white woman, and were sometimes merely based on cases of accidental touching or even making eye-contact,” says the Oregon Community Remembrance Project on this topic.
“Black people were regularly presumed guilty and deprived of investigation or trial. In this case, a lynch mob made sure that Alonzo Tucker did not survive long enough to defend himself in a court of law.”
Tucker was taken to a local jail where an angry mob went searching for him. He briefly escaped before he was found, shot and then hanged from a beam of a bridge.
“Race, rather than the alleged offense, most often sealed lynching victims' fates, and like nearly all documented lynching victims, Mr. Tucker was killed by a white mob that never faced prosecution for the lynching,” stated the Oregon Community Remembrance Project.
With the knowledge of these events, local resident Bittin Duggan carried a sign with Alonzo Tucker’s name on it at last Sunday’s event.
“We are a racist community historically. Historically we are,” said Duggan who is the President of Human Rights Advocates of Coos County. “You know, it was illegal to be black in Oregon until 1968. Like, they were escorted out. It’s just, people just don’t know or it’s how they were raised but I’m impressed with how many people do care and do know.”
With the energy of Sunday’s event, Duggan, like many others, is hoping that it will lead to tangible change going forward.
“In this little, rural white — only about one percent of our population is black — so for everyone to care and make a stand for justice is so cool,” Shea said. “Because everyone wants peace and most everybody knows that love is the way.”
