Memorial Day: A Day of Remembrance for those who have died in military service for the United States.
In April of 1866, women in Columbus, Mississippi, gathered at the graves of fallen Confederate soldiers to pay tribute by cleaning the graves and placing flowers throughout the graveyard. Within a few years, this practice of honoring the graves of fallen soldiers each spring became known as “Decoration Day,” with communities in both the North and South holding informal holidays in April and May.
In 1868, three years after the end of the Civil War, General John Logan of the G.A.R., a fraternal organization for Union veterans, issued a proclamation setting May 30 as the date of Decoration Day. New York became the first state to officially honor the holiday in 1873. Sixteen years later, it was recognized by all of the northern states.
Today, Decoration Day is better known as Memorial Day, the term adopted after World War I. Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1971 and is now observed on the last Monday in May.
In Coos County, dozens of service members have died while serving their country. These are three who died in World War II.
Harold C. Chaney left his home in Coos County to serve his country during World War II. Like many others, he never returned home.
Chaney was born in 1922 and enlisted in the Army when he was 20 years old. He was a platoon leader and achieved the rank of 1st lieutenant. He was killed in action on April 23, 1945 in Germany and is buried at the Netherlands American Cemetery.
Quentin H. Towne also left Coos County to fight in World War II. A first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps, Towne served as part of the 427th Night Fighter Squadron.
On July 29, 1945, Towne was declared missing. While his body has never been recovered, he was declared dead and he is memorialized at the Tablets of the Missing at Manila American Cemetery, Manila, Philippines.
Frendy D. Medlock Jr. also left Coos County to serve during World War II. A pilot in the Air Force, Medlock served with the 93rd Bombardment Squadron.
After surviving several Japanese attacks in the Philippines, Medlock and his unit surrendered to the Japanese in 1942. Medlock survived the Bataan Death March, Medlock was held as a POW at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp in Nueva Ecija Province where he died of dysentery, inanition, and malaria on July 7, 1942.
He was buried in a communal grave in the camp cemetery along with other deceased American POWs; however, his remains could not be associated with any remains recovered from Cabanatuan after the war. Sergeant Medlock is memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines.
