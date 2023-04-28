Exhausted runners wore big smiles as they crossed through the Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay Race finish line. Spectators and race organizers cheered and rang cowbells in support of the athletes who finished the relay at the Coos Bay History Museum on Saturday evening, April 22.
Many of the relay race participants spent the bulk of the day running the course situated on quiet country roads along a river. The course features waterfalls, big trees and serious hills.
The relay race included a 68-mile course for 5 person running teams, and a 24-mile course for 4 person walking teams. The teams staggered their starts depending on the predicted finishing time.
“The countryside is gorgeous,” said Amarissa Wooden – president of the South Coast Running Club and the race director.
“We often take for granted what a beautiful area we live in … but in this case you are never bored running, and the communities welcome us. Everybody is really supportive along the way. So the course in itself is really special,” Wooden said.
Runners started at the KPIC-TV parking lot in Roseburg as early as 6 a.m., while walkers began in Laverne Park, Coquille. Relay race participants celebrated at the end of the day in Coos Bay with dinner, drinks and an awards ceremony. Many racers’ families and friends were there to congratulate them – some even running with them across the finish line.
While the course is 68-miles total, when you break it down, the most anyone is running at time is 14 miles.
“So it’s something that is achievable,” Wooden said. “It’s friendly for runners of all levels.”
29 relay teams participated in the Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay Race this year.
The winning team was Hole 3 who completed the course in 8 hours 5 minutes. The winners are also South Coast Running Club members – Kevin Brightbill, Brad Harbart, and Derek McGargil.
The Directors Award goes to team who finished the race closest to their predicted time. Scurvy Dogs finished within 27 seconds of their predicted time. Ironically, organizers said these runners were delayed in a few instances, including one runner who started late because his dog wanted to run the course with him.
The winner of the spirit award went to the Coast Army team. They showed a lot of support for other teams and made the entire event into a fun time, Wooden said.
The Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay Race has been going for 45 years. While the race has the potential to grow into something bigger, event organizer Wooden said she enjoys it as is.
“We try to keep the race low key and authentic,” she said.
“I’m trying to keep it where it’s very intimate. It’s fun, and you start to build friendships and camaraderie at every exchange point. The way we time it is so everybody is moving together as one group in a big pack, so it’s fun because you get to know the teams you are running with,” Wooden said.
Proceeds from the race contribute to Camp Millennium.
“We support kids who have been impacted by cancer, and help them get to summer camp. So they can go and have all the resources they need and just be kids for a bit. It is really powerful for those young kids,” Wooden said.
