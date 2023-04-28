Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay Race

Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay Race

 Photo by Bree Laughlin

Exhausted runners wore big smiles as they crossed through the Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay Race finish line. Spectators and race organizers cheered and rang cowbells in support of the athletes who finished the relay at the Coos Bay History Museum on Saturday evening, April 22.

Many of the relay race participants spent the bulk of the day running the course situated on quiet country roads along a river. The course features waterfalls, big trees and serious hills.

