A few weeks ago, a reader of The World sent me a book he wrote highlighting trails, beaches and other areas to explore in the region.
After seeing this weekly series related to my adventures along the South Coast, he wanted to share his research. And he has done quite a lot of it.
I was glancing through the book and I saw what he wrote about the beaches near Winchester Bay. So, my family headed out there recently, turned into Winchester Bay and kept driving out of town until we hit Umpqua Beach.
On the way, we got to enjoy some of the sights of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, with quads, motorcycles and pretty much anything else you can drive on sand roaring up and down the hills. My children were enthralled, and I admit I was a little jealous.
But we were going to the beach, so there were no complaints.
After spending six months exploring beaches along the South Coast, I was surprised when I walked up to Umpqua Beach. Instead of mirroring many of the beaches I have seen in this area, it reminded me a lot of the beaches along the Texas coast.
Long expanses of sand, few rocks, lots of seashells and room for people everywhere. And on the beach, there were no four-wheelers racing through the sand.
I’ve been thinking about how to explain the difference between Umpqua Beach and, say, Sunset Bay. You almost have to experience it. The sand is thicker. As you walk, you sink in a little further. For those who have experienced the Gulf Coast or even the Atlantic Ocean, it feels more like that experience.
There was nothing mind blowing about Umpqua Beach, but before long more than an hour had passed and we didn’t realize it. For the younger kids, it was like a playground. Driftwood on the beach had been built into shelters, which gave them an opportunity to play.
For the older children, it was a place to relax. On a warm, sunny day, it was almost ideal for laying in the sun.
My wife and I just sat on a piece of driftwood and let the children enjoy. It was almost like all the worries in the world just washed away.
Just from our experience, it seems Umpqua Beach and the others nearby are popular for shore anglers. We saw several people casting out from the beach up and down the shore. One group of women were working together in their quest for fish.
I didn’t see any landed, but I’m confident with the number of people trying, it must be a good spot.
The beach also seemed popular with walkers, especially those taking their dogs out. The beach goes on almost as far as the eye can see, giving ample opportunity to exercise and enjoy being outside.
My favorite part was probably the seashells. I have always been intrigued by sand dollars, and there were hundreds of sand dollar fragments on the beach. I never did find a complete one, but I would guess they can be found with a little luck and patience.
Overall, it was a relaxing and enjoyable experience. I will definitely return, especially when summer arrives, and the children can play in the water.
One note, if you are interested in beach camping, Umpqua Beach allows it if you reserve a spot in advance. Sounds like something I might try later this year.
Umpqua Beach is on the National Recreation Area, so you will need a pass to use it. But it’s worth the cost. My advice, buy the annual pass and use it throughout the region.
To get to Umpqua Beach, follow U.S. 101 out of North Bend toward Reedsport. A few miles from Reedsport, you will hit Winchester Bay. Turn left and stay left through town. Continue driving past much of the dunes and the beach will be on your right.
