WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Energy Regulation Commission denied requests to rehear its decision to allow the Jordan Cove project to move forward.
The 3-1 decision, made on Thursday last week, was met with outrage from opposing groups.
On March 19, FERC approved the Jordan Cove LNG pipeline conditionally. The Jordan Cove Project is a subsidiary of Pembina, a Canada-based natural gas company.
FERC Director of Media Relations Mary O’Driscoll explained the decision, saying, “We basically are allowing Jordan Cove to be built, but no construction can take place until they get their water quality certificate from the state.”
Commissioner Richard Glick was the sole dissenting vote. In his opening statement, Glick voiced his doubts about whether the Jordan Cove Project would ever be built. Further, he stated his concerns about the ability for an LNG project to make a profit in the wake of COVID-19.
On April 17, FERC received requests for rehearing from a list of groups and individuals nearly a page long. The list included the Cow Creek Band, Confederated Tribes, the Oregon Departments of Energy and Environmental Quality, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Sierra Club, to name a few. Two of these groups, NRDC and the Sierra Club, also requested that FERC stay the Authorization Order until it decided whether it would rehear the issue.
The stay requests were denied.
However, those who wish to further appeal FERC’s decision can do so through the United States Court of Appeals.
Representatives from the Sierra Club and homeowners along the pipeline route made public statements to the effect that they would pursue legal action against FERC. U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, Ore-D, said he would continue to oppose the project.
Though The World reached out to Pembina in connection with this story, no response was received by deadline.
