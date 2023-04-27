Coos Bay Rail Line

Rail cars sit on the Coos Bay Rail Line. The International Port of Coos Bay, which owns the rail line, has completed work on many of the bridges along the 120-mile line.

In 2019, the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay (Port) received a grant of $20 million through the BUILD program from the Federal government and matching funds of $5 million from the State of Oregon to complete a comprehensive rehabilitation program for 15 steel bridges along the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL), with the vision of strengthening the line to meet future increased volume along the line.

The first phase of the project has been completed with the full replacement of the Coalbank Slough Bridge. This is the last bridge on the line approaching the Terminal One property, a 167-acre site that was formerly a Georgia Pacific Mill purchased by the Port in 2022 for redevelopment as a multi-user marine terminal.

