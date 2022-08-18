Beach cleanup

Two volunteers haul marine debris and old fishing rope from D-River.

Come together with thousands of Oregonians on Saturday, September 17, for SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. Volunteer registration is now live, and all Oregonians, from Astoria to Brookings, Pendleton to Sunriver, are encouraged to sign up for this statewide cleanup event.

For nearly four decades, SOLVE has hosted the annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup. With the support of SOLVE, community leaders and partner organizations host restoration events, urban litter cleanup projects, and beach cleanups. Each volunteer project is aimed at caring for one of Oregon’s most precious resources, our water, from source to sea.

