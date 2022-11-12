garden
The Coos County Extension Service is offering a 6-week Master Gardener training course beginning January 12, 2023.

Master Gardeners are volunteer educators who share safe, effective gardening practices with the community through Plant Clinics, garden seminars and involvement in plant sales and community booths. Training for the program comes through OSU professionals and local experts who offer research-based information to help gardeners, or wanna-be gardeners, increase their gardening enjoyment and knowledge.

