Oregon nonprofit groups and regional media outlets have proposed to convene a series of virtual and in-person town hall meetings to connect constituents in rural Oregon to the leading candidates for Oregon Governor in advance of the November general election.
Rural Development Initiatives aims to coordinate eight virtual and in-person candidate Town Halls to start in September and conclude prior to the mailing date for ballots on October 19. This initiative is led in partnership with People’s Town Hall, Eastern Oregon University, and supported by a statewide media collaborative led by Oregon Capital Chronicle and the Agora Journalism Center.
This effort comes after RDI, Oregon Capital Chronicle and Agora Journalism Center partnered to host a series of statewide listening sessions earlier in 2022. The sessions shed light on what kind of information voters want in order to make a decision in the Oregon Governor’s Race, and how they want the media to provide that information. Town halls were named as a key way to ensure that voices and perspectives from small and remote Oregon places are included in the general election campaigns for governor.
All groups involved are non-partisan, with the goal of helping candidates reach all parts of the state, and allow for all Oregon voters to access the information necessary to make an informed decision in this historic election. Town Halls will be organized in three formats throughout the fall to allow for multiple connection points between voters and candidates:
1) 60-Minute Virtual Town Hall for Each Candidate,
2) 70-Minute Virtual Town Halls by Region supported by a regional media partner,
3) 90-Minute In-Person Town Hall at Eastern Oregon University
Events will be held only if two or more candidates agree to participate, and RDI is currently working with partners and candidate campaigns to schedule these events and a calendar will be shared when confirmed.
For more information, contact Rural Development Initiatives Director of Policy and Partnerships, Jennifer Groth, jgroth@rdiinc.org, 541-217-8293.
Rural Development Initiatives is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen rural people, places and economies in the Pacific Northwest. RDI envisions rural communities that are strong and vibrant as a result of skilled, inclusive local leadership and robust community-led efforts. People in rural communities share a vision that fuels optimism and motivates positive action; they work collaboratively across their regions to achieve mutual benefit and promote diverse, resilient communities.
