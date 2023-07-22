Electricity demand
Contributed

Demand for electricity in the Northwest is expected to grow at its fastest pace in decades due to increasing industrial use, followed by the electrification of transportation, homes and businesses.

Demand for electricity in the region is projected to rise about 2.5% annually, and by nearly 25% within the next decade, according to an annual report on expected electricity demand. The report, Northwest Regional Forecast of Power Loads and Resources, is released each year by an industry trade group called the Pacific Northwest Utilities Conference Committee. For more than 70 years, the group has aggregated and analyzed annual demand projections from utilities in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana to paint a larger picture of future demand for electricity throughout the region.

