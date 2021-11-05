Miss Flame

North Bend High School Senior Haley Reeves was crowned Miss Flame 2021 at Friday night’s home football game. Miss Flame Week is a tradition that dates back to a partnership forged in 1958 between North Bend High School and the North Bend Fire Department to bring attention to fire prevention and safety. After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, Miss Flame Week returned to North Bend High School. Leading up to Friday night’s event, the 2021 Miss Flame Court – Haley Reeves, Katie Tellei, Keia Morris and Olivia Knutson – got daily escorts to school by some of the most selfless public servants you will ever encounter. Midweek, the court also got treated to a homemade firehouse lunch at North Bend Fire Station No. 1. The weeklong event culminated Friday night with the crowning of Reeves by Sparky the Fire Dog.

