The City of Reedsport recently announced they hired of a new Chief of Police.
Chief John Carter will bring more than 20 years of law enforcement experience to Reedsport.
For the past nine years he was a Chief of Police in Monticello, Illinois. Chief Carter has experience in corrections, communication (dispatch), as well as fire and medical services. He also served as an Interim Director for Piatt County Illinois Emergency Management.
City officials describe Chief Carter as a “dedicated and proactive professional” who completed a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia College.
“He is a transformational leader focused on the future of the department and the accomplishment of goals,” stated Courteney Davis, Reedsport’s deputy city recorder and executive assistant, in a press release.
Chief Carter reported he is grateful for the opportunities previously afforded to him in Illinois and he is ready to embark on a new career path with the Reedsport Police Department. Chief Carter reports he is committed to providing exceptional service with integrity to all city employees and citizens.
