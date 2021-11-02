Running through Tuesday, November 9, a general contractor retained by the city of Reedsport will be completing various paving projects throughout the city. Paving operations will involve roadway cleaning, grinding, paving and periodic road closures.
On Tuesday, November 2, crews will be prepping the city hall and police epartment parking lot. Visitors may park in the public lot on the corner of 5th and Winchester behind Ellie’s Chainsaw Gallery to access City Hall. Paving will take place on Monday, November 8.
From Wednesday, November 3, through Friay, November 5, crews will be prepping Hawthorne Avenue between 20th and 21st streets. Paving will take place on Tuesday, November 9.
Thursday, November 4, crews will be prepping and paving Winchester Avenue from 5th Street north to Highway 38.
Friday, November 5, crews will be prepping and paving the entrance and exit of Frontage Road at Ranch Road and 22nd Street.
During this time, the city asks all residents remove their vehicles and any other items off the roadway before 7 am on the day crews will be in their area. Please be cautious of workers in the areas and use alternative routes if possible.
If you have any questions or concerns, call City Hall at 541-271-3603
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In