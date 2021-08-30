As an abundance of caution and as permitted by HB4212, the city of Reedsport’s Council meetings will be held via Zoom until further notice beginning with the August 30 council meeting.
The city of Reedsport will be accepting public comment on agenda items and items not listed on the agenda that citizens would like to address before the council via email if citizens do not wish to join via zoom.
Citizens can provide comment to the council by emailing the deputy city recorder/executive assistant at cdavis@cityofreedsport.org by 4 p.m. Monday, August 30.
Agenda items along with a link to join the meeting can be found on the city website.
