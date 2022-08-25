Reedsport Police

The city of Reedsport will host a meet and greet event from 5-7 p.m., Friday, August 26, to allow local citizens to meet candidates for chief of police.

The city is working to hire a chief to lead the nine-person department that is slated to have six full-time officers, a corporal, patrol sergeant and chief as well as administrative staff.

