The city of Reedsport will host a meet and greet event from 5-7 p.m., Friday, August 26, to allow local citizens to meet candidates for chief of police.
The city is working to hire a chief to lead the nine-person department that is slated to have six full-time officers, a corporal, patrol sergeant and chief as well as administrative staff.
The Reedsport Police Department also has five volunteers who help out in a variety of ways.
The police department is responsible for deterring and detecting criminal activities, responding to calls for service, investigating criminal complaints, maintaining traffic safety through enforcement efforts, community problem solving through community oriented policing strategies, code enforcement, animal control, and all aspects of corrections related to jail and inmate management, and emergency management planning. One officer is assigned as a school resource officer.
The city has narrowed a class of candidates down to the finalists that will be introduced to the public during the meet and greet session.
