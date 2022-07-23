For the 10th year in a row, the Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department will not issue burn barrel or debris burning permits within the Reedsport city limits for the 2022 fire season. There will be no exceptions to the policy for the duration of the fire season.

The fire department stopped issuing permits July 12, a day after the state of Oregon announced that fire season is in effect state wide.

