For the 10th year in a row, the Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department will not issue burn barrel or debris burning permits within the Reedsport city limits for the 2022 fire season. There will be no exceptions to the policy for the duration of the fire season.
The fire department stopped issuing permits July 12, a day after the state of Oregon announced that fire season is in effect state wide.
The reasons for this policy are:
* To protect the welfare of the community
* Reduce the costs of fire operations
* Alignment with neighboring fire protection agencies
* To provide for firefighter safety
Warming fires, otherwise known as campfires or recreational fires, (for cooking or other non-debris activities) are still allowed year round (except during extreme fire danger) and do not require a permit. The fire department asks that you burn safely and responsibly. Use clean, dry firewood, do not leave the fire unattended, put it out completely when finished and be aware of smoke intrusion in your neighborhood, which is regulated by City Ordinance 6.08.020(1)
