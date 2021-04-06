Each year, Reedsport School District takes the opportunity to reflect on current practices and determine how to increase our effective contribution to the community. Community is huge to Reedsport School District. In an effort to identify community needs, Reedsport School District has created a survey for families and community members.
This survey allows the district to collect data and implement changes that will serve not only school families, but also each community that is served by the school district. The survey is the perfect opportunity for our community to provide meaningful, actionable feedback.
Please take a few minutes to complete our survey and share it. The district would love to see a widespread community response that will ultimately help create lasting community partnerships that impact students, families, businesses and local residents
To complete the survey, visit https://forms.gle/UcdR3QJDBBZryRJ17
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In