The coastal community of Reedsport has regained its status as a Tree City USA, a program of the National Arbor Day Foundation. Tree City USA communities show higher levels of tree care and community engagement with their urban forestry programs and activities.
To be named a Tree City USA, a city must meet four minimum requirements by having:
an established tree board or department
a tree ordinance
a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per resident
a proclamation and observance of Arbor Day each year
Some 69 Oregon towns and cities are currently qualified as Tree City USA communities.
“For more than two decades, the city of Reedsport achieved the standards to be recognized as a Tree City USA. Through personnel changes in our leadership, that goal was lost,” said Reedsport’s Deputy City Recorder Courteney Davis. “We are truly thrilled to be called a Tree City USA once again.”
The Oregon Department of Forestry administers the Tree City USA program in Oregon on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation. ODF Urban and Community Forestry Assistance Program Manager Kristin Ramstad said she is very happy to see Reedsport rejoining the program.
“We are glad to welcome back Reedsport as a Tree City USA and applaud its investment in its trees,” said Ramstad. “Tree City USA communities understand that being recognized as a Tree City USA not only reflects an investment in local trees but also an investment in the well-being of residents.”
