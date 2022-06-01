Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded 28 matching grants worth $5 million to Oregon Main Street Network organizations across the state for building projects that encourage economic revitalization.
The department funded applications that best conveyed the ability to stimulate private investment and local economic development, best fit within the community’s long-range plan for downtown vitality, and community need.
The Reedsport Main Street Program will receive $200,000 in matching funds for roof and electrical improvements to six commercial buildings in downtown Reedsport.
Funded projects include:
· 191 North 4th Street
· 301 Fir Avenue
· 379 Fir Avenue
· 392 Fir Avenue
· 456 Fir Avenue
· 510 Greenwood Avenue
The grant program was created during the 2015 legislative session, and placed with the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. The legislation established a permanent fund for the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant, and provided an initial infusion of funds from the sale of lottery bonds. The legislature included the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant in the lottery bond package approved in 2021.
An additional grant round will occur in 2023. The funds must be used to award grants to participating Oregon Main Street Network organizations to acquire, rehabilitate or construct buildings to facilitate community revitalization.
The program also requires that at least 50 percent of the funds go to rural communities as defined in the bill.
To learn more about the Reedsport Main Street Program visit www.reedsportmainstreet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In