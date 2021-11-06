The Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department in partnership with the city of Reedsport has received $19,060 for the purchase of 10 automated external defibulators for the community to utilize in an emergency. The Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department will be distributing the new units in the coming weeks.
In the summer of 2007, the Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department began a mission to fund the purchase of AEDs for the school buildings, the senior center and the emergency response vehicles operated by the fire department. The nine AEDs currently available to the community have a life expectancy that will expire in February of 2022.
Each AED cost approximately $1,800 and would not have been possible without the generous support of our community and other organizations. The fire department received a $15,000 grant from the Autzen Foundation – a charitable organization focused on making Oregon better - along with donations from the Reedsport Rotary Club, the Gardiner-Reedsport Lions Club and a generous donation from Sheri Washington.
The funding will replace the existing AEDs as well as add a 10th AED unit to the Community Building at City Hall. These will make a direct impact to the more than 4,000 residents and children in our community and will remain right here in our community.
