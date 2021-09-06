After more than two years of silence, radio station KDUN AM 1030 will be back on the air starting Labor Day, September 6.
In May of this year, nighttime radio personality Delilah signed an agreement to purchase the station, which had been off the air for more than two years. On June 23, the FCC granted the assignment of the license and call letters to Delilah's Big Shoes Productions corporation.
“I want to give back to the community where I grew up," said Delilah. "Reedsport no longer has a newspaper or any other way of disseminating information to the residents; I want to provide that voice. I bought this station because it has special memories for me; it is the place where I got my start in radio, at the age of 15, back in 1975.”
Since June, Delilah’s team of broadcast consultants, engineers and programming experts have been working to put the transmitter into working order, build new studios and create programming that will not only be entertaining but provide local news. The new studios are located in the former Jewett School, which now is the location of the Oregon Coast School of Art.
Radio station KDUN located at a frequency of 1030 on the AM dial, begins broadcasting at 10:30 am on Labor Day, with a live broadcast of the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Members of the central coastal communities are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In